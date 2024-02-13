Pregnancy pain simulator sends man on rollercoaster of emotions

A pregnancy pain simulator sent a man on a rollercoaster of emotions as he tested the device out.

Matthew dared to see how he would be affected by a machine emulating the pains a pregnant person may feel.

He appears relatively calm at first before the machine kicks in, making him grimace and shout at the sensations.

Eventually he endured over two minutes of the agony from the machine, getting a taste of what it would feel like to have a real-life contraction kick in.