Stacey Solomon reveals she and Joe Swash are expecting third child: ‘A huge surprise’

Stacey Solomon has announced she’s expecting her third child with husband Joe Swash.

The TV personality shared a sweet video, breaking the news to her partner.

“You’re joking!” a shocked Swash says.

“This is the best news buba.”

Solomon then shared pictures of the pair embracing as she holds the positive pregnancy test.

“So grateful and can not believe I’m saying this… another little pickle is on the way… a HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon and back bub,” she wrote on Instagram.

