Prince Harry accuses Camilla of leaking stories to press in ITV interview

Prince Harry claims Camilla leaked private stories to the press after private conversations with William.

During Harry ITV interview Harry: The Interview the prince claimed stories began to be leaked after both he and his brother “begged” Charles not to marry the now Queen Consort.

Harry said: “Shortly after our private summits with her, she began to play the long game.

“A campaign aimed marriage, and eventually the Crown, with Pa’s blessing we presumed.”

He added: “Stories began to appear everywhere in all the papers about her (Camilla’s) private conversation with Willie.

“Stories that contained pinpoint accurate details, none of which had come from Willie, of course.

“They could only have been leaked by the other one other person present.”

