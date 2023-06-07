Prince Harry suffered ‘huge amount of paranoia’ from press intrusion, court told

The Duke of Sussex lost friendships “entirely unnecessarily” due to the “paranoia” caused by alleged unlawful information gathering, the High Court has been told as part of his case against the Daily Mirror’s publisher.

On Tuesday, Prince Harry appeared in a witness box in the Rolls Building to face cross-examination by a barrister for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) as part of his claim over alleged unlawful activities, including phone hacking.

The 38-year-old royal told the court that MGN’s alleged intrusion into his life contributed to “a huge amount of paranoia” in his relationships.