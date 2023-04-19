Prince Harry speaks German during Invictus Games event

The Duke of Sussex spoke German as he appeared via videolink for an Invictus Games event in Berlin

“Guten abend meine damen und herren”, Prince Harry said, as he marked 150 days until the games begin in Dusseldorf.

It translates as “good evening ladies and gentlemen.”

The sixth edition of the games will be held in the German city from the 9th to 16th Sepetmber 2023, in which more than 500 competitors from 20 countries will compete in a series of adaptive sports.

