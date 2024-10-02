Prince Harry opens up to Lesotho royalty while sitting around bonfire on solo trip

The Duke of Sussex chatted with Lesotho royalty as they sat around a fire during his first trip in more than five years to the African nation where he established Sentebale.

The youth-focused organisation was Prince Harry's first major charitable project which he co-founded with Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso to support vulnerable children.

Harry regularly visited the mountainous nation to promote Sentebale's work but last travelled to the capital Maseru in 2018, the year he married the Duchess of Sussex.

During a speech, Harry said: "We're hitting the targets, not just Sentebale but all of the departments are, and it's making a massive difference."