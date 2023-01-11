Prince Harry downs tequila shots on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Prince Harry slammed shots of tequila with Stephen Colbert during his appearance on The Late Show.

This clip from the broadcast shows the Duke of Sussex downing the shots, after taking part in a quiz.

The interview, which was filmed in the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan on Monday, 9 January, was aired on Tuesday night in the US.

Harry’s appearance on the show came on the same day his memoir, Spare, was released.

