Princess Diana describes her troubled relationship with her stepmother in never-before-heard audio from the 1990s.

The clips were originally recorded for the biography Diana: Her True Story by Andrew Morton, and have been used in the upcoming documentary Diana: The Rest of Her Story.

Diana described her hatred for Raine Spencer, who married her father John Spencer in 1976.

“I was so angry. I told her, “I hate you so much. If only you knew how much we all hated you for what you’ve done,” Diana is heard saying.