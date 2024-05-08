A 200-pound pig got into a wrestling match with police after escaping from his farm on 3 May.

Pumba the pot-bellied pig was spotted the next day trotting thought traffic near Washington Township, where the police grabbed him.

Last month another video went viral showing a Utah police officer getting side-stepped by a renegade sow in someone's driveway.

He managed to grab her by leaping after her, much to his colleague's entertainment.

Another pig, Albert Einswine of New Jersey, had officers doing their cardio by making them chase after him for a quarter mile in December last year.