Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:34
Queen cancels appearance at Maundy Thursday service
The Queen has cancelled her appearance at the upcoming Maundy Thursday service on 14 April.
Buckingham Palace announced on Friday (8 April) that Her Majesty would not be attending the event, and has instead asked Prince Charles and Camilla to represent her.
It will be the first time that Prince Charles has represented the Queen. He will follow the ancient tradition of distributing Maundy money to community stalwarts as part of the service.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
13:08
The War in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
00:48
DHL cargo jet breaks in half while making emergency landing at airport in Costa Rica
01:56
Sabina Nessa’s killer jailed for at least 36 years for her murder
00:45
Destroyed Russian military vehicles left strewn across motorway near Kyiv
01:38
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black woman Supreme Court justice
00:56
Labour smear campaign against Rishi Sunak is ‘nonsense’, Emily Thornberry says
00:34
Ukrainian mother writes phone number on daughter’s back in case they become separated
00:56
Russian tank opens fire on civilian cyclist in Bucha where bodies later discovered
00:30
Fishermen reel in huge shark only to discover it’s been half-eaten
00:35
Biden vows to 'ratchet up the pain' on Putin to increase economic isolation
00:41
Drone footage appears to show abandoned Russian trenches near Chernobyl nuclear plant
00:30
Florida: Giant ‘golf ball-sized’ hailstones and strong winds batter state during storm
01:41
Dizzee Rascal handed restraining order and curfew for assaulting ex-fiancee
01:57
Rishi Sunak’s family ‘should not be dragged into things’, says Johnson
01:30:27
Watch live as Nasa and Axiom Space launch first private astronaut mission to the ISS
01:04
Sabina Nessa: CCTV shows killer Koci Selamaj’s movements on day of murder
00:25
Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson on confirmation to Supreme Court
01:03
Zelensky releases video accusing Europe of paying for Russian gas with Ukrainian lives
00:32
Smoke rises from Ukrainian train station after Russian airstrike kills at least 39
01:56
Sabina Nessa’s killer jailed for at least 36 years for her murder
00:28
Barack Obama visits Joe Biden’s White House: ‘I like what you’ve done with the place’
31:27
Watch live as President Zelensky addresses Finnish parliament on Ukraine crisis
00:45
Destroyed Russian military vehicles left strewn across motorway near Kyiv
00:56
Labour smear campaign against Rishi Sunak is ‘nonsense’, Emily Thornberry says
01:29
Ukraine: Zelensky warns situation in Borodyanka ‘much worse’ than in Bucha
00:48
DHL cargo jet breaks in half while making emergency landing at airport in Costa Rica
00:59
Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council over war in Ukraine
01:45
Boris Johnson says biological males shouldn’t compete in female sports
01:38
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black woman Supreme Court justice
01:58
Ukrainian refugees gather in temporary shelter at US-Mexico border
02:02
Kwasi Kwarteng clashes with Kay Burley over Rishi Sunak’s wife’s non-domicile status
01:24
Lauren Boebert repeatedly asks US health chief if men can get pregnant
01:07:41
Watch live as Senate votes to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
02:23:33
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
01:05
UK ambulances prepare to leave for Ukraine frontline
01:01:32
Watch live as US Secretary of State Blinken holds briefing after NATO Ukraine meeting
00:45
Ukraine: Drone footage shows village of Andriivka destroyed by Russian bombardment
38:51
Watch live as Nato Secretary General Stoltenberg holds briefing on Ukraine
03:48
Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids tax through non-dom status
18:55
Watch live as Boris Johnson welcomes Polish president at Downing Street
00:39
Boris Johnson dodges question on Sunak’s wife tax affairs: ‘Keep families out of it’
00:58
Boris Johnson says biological males shouldn’t compete in female sports
31:14
Watch live as WHO Europe brief on the health crisis in Ukraine
00:34
Ukrainian mother writes phone number on daughter’s back in case they become separated
00:35
Passenger jet suffers runway excursion in Africa after landing during heavy rainfall
01:10
Pope kisses Ukrainian flag from Bucha as he welcomes refugees to Vatican
01:01
War in Ukraine ‘far from over’, says Joe Biden
00:56
Russian tank opens fire on civilian cyclist in Bucha where bodies later discovered
00:37
Ukraine: Actions of Russian troops in Bucha ‘not far short of genocide’, says Boris Johnson
01:25:09
Watch live as Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby holds briefing on Ukraine
02:01:35
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:26
Campaigners dress up as Rishi Sunak to protest National Insurance rise
01:01:31
Watch live as Biden addresses North America’s Building Trades Unions
25:12
Watch live as Stoltenberg and Blinken discuss Ukraine at NATO meeting
01:33
People with psychosis who are scared of leaving home helped by VR virtual ‘visits’ to step outside
00:41
Drone footage appears to show abandoned Russian trenches near Chernobyl nuclear plant
35:20
Watch live as Nato foreign ministers arrive for Ukraine meeting in Brussels
00:37
Russian military spokesperson claims civilian casualties in Kyiv are ‘staged’
01:46
Ukraine resident returns to destroyed house in Chernihiv village
01:54
Boris Johnson defends National Insurance rise despite households facing ‘unquestionably tough times’
01:01
Zelensky calls for Nuremberg-style trials after Russian ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine
06:11
Crying puppies rescued from burning building by police in Arizona
01:20
Channel 4: Jeremy Hunt not ‘personally enthusiastic’ about privatisation plan
00:44
Ukraine: Husky reunited with owner in war-torn Bucha after being rescued
01:23
Partygate: Sajid Javid dodges questions over ‘widespread criminality’ in No 10
00:54
Shock therapy against transgender people is ‘abuse’ and ‘against the law’, Sajid Javid says
02:13
Zelensky tells the UN Security Council to punish Russia or ‘dissolve’ itself altogether
00:45
Car bursts into flames after crashing into gates of Russian embassy in Bucharest
00:42
Ukraine: Moment ambulance hit by Russian strike outside children’s hospital in Mykolaiv
01:08
Obama jokingly calls Biden ‘Vice President’ on return to White House
01:49
Boris Johnson speaks Russian as he urges citizens to find out truth about Ukraine ‘atrocities’
00:25
Prince Charles welcomes Queen of Spain to open County Durham art exhibition
01:20:08
Obama joins Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to celebrate Affordable Care Act anniversary
00:55
Just Stop Oil protesters block entrance to oil terminal in Warwickshire
02:33
Zelesnky describes atrocities committed by Russians in Bucha at UN Security Council
03:30:20
Watch live as Zelensky speaks at UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine
42:16
Watch live as Nasa astronaut speaks about record-breaking mission to ISS
00:52
Ukrainian medics get married amid destruction in Kharkiv
00:59
Thick black smoke plumes into air as garage fire rages close to Heathrow Airport
00:59
Bodies of British father and son killed in Australia landslide recovered by police
00:34
‘Nobody negotiated with Hitler’: Polish PM berates Macron over Putin talks
01:21
Ukraine: Drone footage shows devastation of Russia’s attack on besieged city of Mariupol
01:19
Vladimir Putin must face war crimes trial for Ukraine atrocities, Joe Biden says
00:41
Passengers stuck in long queues at Birmingham airport as staff shortages lead to delays
00:51
Jacob Rees-Mogg insists women can’t have a penis as he quotes Bible
01:25:08
Watch live as UN agencies give update on war in Ukraine
01:09
Zelensky calls Russian troops ‘murderers and rapists’ as he denounces Bucha ‘war crimes’
00:52
Ukrainian girl who sang ‘Let It Go’ in bomb shelter wows audience at Welsh choir contest
00:24
Zelensky vows justice for 'every crime' committed by Russian troops against Ukrainian civilians
00:54
White House condemns ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill as ‘misinformed and hateful’
01:18
Russian atrocities against Ukrainians part of Putin’s ‘plan’, says US national security advisor
01:07
New police video shows Madison Cawthorn being pulled over for speeding
01:52:23
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing with US national security advisor
01:21
Ukraine foreign minister invites countries still supporting Russia’s ‘war machine’ to visit Bucha
37:54
Watch live as Biden outlines plans to tackle US trucking challenges
00:40
Ukraine foreign minister says Bucha atrocities are ‘the tip of the iceberg’ of Russia war crimes
00:30
Truss says Russia has ‘no place’ on UN human rights council after Bucha atrocities
01:11
Zelensky accuses Russian army of killing and 'torturing' civilians in Bucha
02:04:48
Watch live as IPCC holds briefing on ways to reduce planet-warming emissions
01:12
Ukrainian father singing 'Yesterday' to infant son speaks about the war
01:13
Tory minister says Boris Johnson shouldn’t resign because ‘world has moved on’ from Partygate
01:24
Jacob Rees-Mogg defends calling Partygate row ‘fluff’
00:46
Wladimir Klitschko calls Bucha killings ‘genocide of Ukrainian population’
00:29
Manchester Airport grinds to a halt with queues following weekend delays
02:21
Boris Johnson condemns Russia’s 'despicable attacks' against Ukraine civilians
31:23
Watch live as Sacramento mayor holds news conference on deadly shooting which killed six people
00:50
'This is the torture of the whole nation': Zelensky says Russia is committing 'genocide'
00:53
Girl takes mum to Stormzy concert and she knows every lyric flawlessly
00:56
TV presenter Jean Johannson says racism in Scotland ‘getting worse’
01:04
Transport Secretary rules out rationing and says focus should be on wind power
01:00
13-year-old Ukrainian girl caught in Russian strike survives shrapnel to the brain
01:23
Ukrainian journalist speaks out after he was hurt covering humanitarian efforts
01:13
Thick plumes of smoke seen in aftermath of Odesa missile strikes
00:38
Pensioner 'rides the bus to stay warm' amid energy crisis
00:47
Convoy of buses arrives in Zaporizhzhia after Mariupol evacuation of civilians
01:12
Vladimir Putin 'bathes in blood to boost his sex drive'
00:42
Blasts tear through Enerhodar near nuclear power plant
00:52
Ukrainian refugees enjoy cinema trips as Polish movies dubbed in Ukrainian
00:59
Just Stop Oil protesters lock themselves onto an oil drum and block oil depots across the country
12:58
Watch live as Argentina marks 40th anniversary of Falklands war
02:30
Amazon workers at NYC warehouse vote to unionize
01:21
Pope blasts Vladimir Putin for launching ‘savage’ war
00:36
Dash camera footage shows Pennsylvania man pull gun on Uber driver
01:34
The Falklands War 40th anniversary – timeline of the conflict
01:10
The moment two veterans are reunited four decades after the Falklands war
01:00
Scientists invent moving slime that could be used in human digestive systems
00:31
Andrew Garfield appears to mock Will Smith Oscars slap in new video
01:54
White House press secretary Jen Psaki rejects resignation rumors
57:20
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing amid resignation rumors
00:49
Video appears to show missile strike from Ukrainian helicopters on Russian oil depot
49:46
Watch live as US Attorney General Merrick Garland announces new gun control action
26:27
Watch live as Biden discusses March jobs report as unemployment rate drops
00:22
Electric wheelchair user worries of 'living in fear' amid cost of living crisis
00:54
Zelensky warns of more 'sick creativity' to come from Russian forces in Ukraine
01:12
How To Keep Your Energy Bills Low
00:23
Martin Lewis: Former Npower CEO slams E.ON for blaming expert over energy websites crashing
01:23
Man laughs as he’s arrested for murdering neighbour and boasts ‘I warned you’ to police
00:27
Donald Trump tells supporter 'you don't look gay' at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser
00:44
Ukrainians forced to drive over landmines left behind by Russian troops
00:39
Biden: Putin appears to be 'self-isolating' from advisers
01:37:06
Watch live as White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield holds briefing
00:52
At least I didn’t slap anybody for criticising my wife, says Rishi Sunak
44:32
Watch live as Biden gives update on energy prices in the US
02:13
Rescue dog receives ‘animal OBE’ for outstanding service
00:54
Ukraine military holds mock ‘Oscars’ for viral war videos
01:20
Putin’s advisers scared to tell him the truth, says British spy chief
01:37
Tory MP says rich Qataris are the ‘right’ immigrants, not refugees ‘in rubber boats’
47:47
Watch live as Nancy Pelosi holds press conference amid oil reserve withdrawal
02:29:14
Watch live as Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches latest tourist flight into space
00:34
Trump rejects idea of running for Speaker of the House
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
00:50
US intel claims Putin 'misled' by Russian military after Ukraine setbacks
00:33
Joe Wicks receives MBE at Windsor Castle
02:53
British man buys bus to drive Ukrainian refugees to Poland
01:03:04
Watch live as Kate Bedingfield holds White House press briefing
01:10
CCTV shows knife killer’s attempted ‘massacre’ of neighbours after parking row
02:25
UK to ‘go up a gear’ in military support for Ukraine, says Boris Johnson
28:12
Watch live as Biden gives update on US Covid-19 response
00:39
Boris Johnson shares support for transgender MP Jamie Wallis
00:17
Russian state TV host Evgeny Popov calls on Americans to re-elect Trump
01:21
Conservative MP Jamie Wallis comes out as transgender, detailing previous blackmail and rape
02:10:06
Watch live as Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei returns from ISS on Russian spacecraft
00:17
Thieves try and steal puppy days after rescue from Ukraine
01:06
Pile-up on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania
01:21:06
Watch live as Biden gives speech on Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court appointment
00:25
Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson on confirmation to Supreme Court
01:38
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black woman Supreme Court justice
01:07:41
Watch live as Senate votes to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
02:23:33
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
01:24
Lauren Boebert repeatedly asks US health chief if men can get pregnant
01:01:32
Watch live as US Secretary of State Blinken holds briefing after NATO Ukraine meeting
01:01
War in Ukraine ‘far from over’, says Joe Biden
01:25:09
Watch live as Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby holds briefing on Ukraine
02:01:35
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:36
Biden jokingly refers to Trump as ‘the last guy’ who didn’t show up to inauguration
01:01:31
Watch live as Biden addresses North America’s Building Trades Unions
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
13:44
The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines
11:39
What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?
04:55
The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis
07:07
Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?
06:42
How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
05:37
What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?
01:06
West Ham: David Moyes ‘baffled’ by pitch invader who ruined attack during Lyon draw
00:18
Masters: Tiger Woods caught saying ‘f*** off’ on hot-mic after approach shot
01:01
UFC star Conor McGregor charged with six driving offences
23:18
Watch live as Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin holds a news conference
01:08
Chelsea’s Champions League defence all but over after Real Madrid defeat, says Tuchel
01:15
Holland boss Louis van Gaal reveals he has prostate cancer
00:24
Wrexham fans chant Ryan Reynolds’ name as he watches team win
00:38
Snow ‘photobombs’ cricket club's team picture during cold snap
01:12
England football: Tough games will prepare team for tournaments, Southgate says
00:25
Ash Barty: World number one announces shock retirement from tennis aged 25
00:36
Joey Barton arrives at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court before delay to assault trial
00:31
Cheltenham: Racegoers arrive for this year’s festival as Honeysuckle wins big on day one
00:30
Florida: Giant ‘golf ball-sized’ hailstones and strong winds batter state during storm
02:44
New UN report urges rapid action on climate change
00:32
Just Stop Oil protester glues himself to LBC microphone
00:00
Watch live as campaign group ‘Youth for Climate’ stage protest in Paris
01:23
Louisiana: Drone footage shows devastation caused by tornado
00:40
Deadly cyclone Gombe tears roofs from Mozambique buildings
00:47
Donald Trump dismisses climate change as ‘a thing called weather’
01:09
Nasa video visualises rise of global temperatures over last 140 years
00:40
Texas tornado: Locals flee for cover as twister touches down in Round Rock
00:32
Spain: Dust from Sahara transforms Sierra Nevada ski slopes into Martian landscape
00:55
‘It’s raining mud,’ say Malaga residents as dust from Sahara falls on Spain
00:35
Sydney floods: Dam spills over as intense rainfall hits city
01:08
Lampard on the relegation battle
01:00
UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea
01:00
Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks
00:24
Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup
00:42
‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
00:34
‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return
00:51
Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds
00:49
Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal
01:17
Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts
01:05
Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City
01:03
Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts
01:52
Racing fans dress up for Aintree Ladies Day
00:50
Will Smith warns Jada not to use him for ‘social media clout’ in resurfaced video
00:43
Gemma Collins says Leonardo DiCaprio had her ‘thrown out’ of LA club
00:46
Ricky Gervais mocks claim alopecia is a ‘disability’ as he defends Chris Rock Oscars joke
00:27
‘Where is Will Smith?’: Jimmy Kimmel jokes about slapping Marjorie Taylor Greene
01:04
Ed Sheeran reacts to winning ‘damaging’ Shape of You lawsuit: ‘I’m a human being’
01:00
Dan Walker gets emotional on BBC Breakfast after announcing he is leaving for 5 News
00:50
‘On the money’: Richard Madeley signs off anti-gambling chat with awkward gaffe
01:04
Sam Fender wears Francis Bourgeois’ head camera on stage during Wembley gig
01:24
Footage resurfaces appearing to show 11-year-old Prince at teachers’ strike
00:59
June Brown: Eastenders star best known as Dot Cotton dies at 95
01:50
Look inside the historic train used by Hollywood stars
00:23
Bruno Mars lights up cigarette on stage after winning Record of the Year at Grammys
01:14
Hosting a literary festival in Santa Fe ‘blindingly obvious’ says city’s mayor
01:24
A look around the inside of George RR Martin's bookstore
01:55
Grammys 2022: Five key moments from the awards ceremony
00:31
Tom Parker's Pointless Celebrities episode leaves viewers in tears as he wins jackpot for charity
00:58
Grammy Awards pay tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins
00:27
Doja Cat nearly misses Grammy win due to ill-timed bathroom break
01:00
Ukraine president Zelensky delivers speech at the Grammys
00:17
BTS member falls during Grammys performance
00:13
Trevor Noah opens Grammys by poking fun at Will Smith Oscars slap
00:35
Mel Gibson’s publicist cuts off live interview after he’s asked about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock
01:29
Andi Peters says ITV won’t let hosts call cash prizes ‘life-changing’ unless it’s over £101,000
00:44
Prince Charles lends Eastenders star his coat after she complains it’s freezing
00:30
Alan Partridge takes a swipe at P&O Ferries' staff sackings on Saturday Night Takeaway
22:15
Religious leader breaks down Ramadan and the meaning behind fasting
01:09
Alison Hammond asks Jonathan Bailey for a Bridgerton sex scene demonstration
01:13
Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin gets pranked on April Fool’s Day
01:30
Oscars organisers claim Will Smith refused to leave after Chris Rock slap
00:34
New footage shows Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Oscars slap moment
00:32
Will Smith jokingly ‘threatens’ TV host who called Jada beautiful in resurfaced clip
01:05
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies aged 33
00:26
Footage emerges of Chris Rock's face after slap at the Oscars
00:32
Ed Sheeran picks ‘wrong guitar’ during Ukraine charity concert performance
00:35
Stormzy brings out Ed Sheeran as special guest at O2 concert
02:33
Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'
02:49
A Very British Scandal is a suitable 'tribute' to Margaret Campbell
02:29
The Tourist has 'a bit of grit to it' and is perfect for the new year
02:42
Emily in Paris lacks 'depth and nuance'
02:17
Ghosts Christmas special is a 'festive' watch for 'all the family'
14:18
Ghosts, Emily in Paris and A Very British Scandal | Binge or Bin episode 18
02:30
The Outsider gets its 'tone just right'
02:24
Landscapers is 'unexpected and fresh'
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
02:13
Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time
01:55
AlUla Oasis View Trail
00:58
Stargazing Experience
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21