Queen cancels appearance at Maundy Thursday service

The Queen has cancelled her appearance at the upcoming Maundy Thursday service on 14 April.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday (8 April) that Her Majesty would not be attending the event, and has instead asked Prince Charles and Camilla to represent her.

It will be the first time that Prince Charles has represented the Queen. He will follow the ancient tradition of distributing Maundy money to community stalwarts as part of the service.

