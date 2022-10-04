Prince William has spoken of his “much-missed grandmother” as he delivered his first speech since the King bestowed him with his new title.

The Prince of Wales appeared at the United for Wildlife Global Summit, describing the late Queen Elizabeth II as someone who cared “so much for the natural world”.

“It is a comfort to honour those we miss through the work we do,” William said.

“I take great comfort then from the progress we are making to end the illegal wildlife trade.”

