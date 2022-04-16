Commonwealth globe unveiled at Tower of London for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

A “Commonwealth of Nations Globe” featuring stones collected from the UK’s highest peaks has been unveiled at the Tower of London ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The blue globe, which sits inside a silver crown on a blue and gold cushion, will become a centrepiece in the lighting of the beacons, a key event taking place over the June bank holiday weekend to mark the monarch’s 70-year reign.

The stunning feature will remain on public display for seven weeks after being paraded through the grounds of the tower on Thursday.

