Prince Louis steals show from palace balcony with reaction to Red Arrows flypast

Prince Louis stole the show during the RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, with an adorable reaction to the planes passing overhead.

The four-year-old was all smiles as he first appeared on the balcony alongside the Queen, waving to the platinum jubilee crowds.

But it seems the Red Arrows soon ruined his afternoon, with the noise proving a bit too much.

Louis could be seen covering his ears and pulling a face as the famous planes flew over and his reaction has since gone viral on social media.

