Cat jumps on Imam during live broadcast of Ramadan prayer in Algeria

The live broadcast Ramadan prayers took an unexpected turn in Algeria when a playful cat decided to join in.

Footage shows the moment the cat jumped onto the Imam and perched itself on his shoulder as he recited the prayer.

He appeared to be unfazed by the encouter, keeping his cool and carrying on with his recital without skipping a beat.

After a few moments the inquisitive cat hopped off his shoulders and the broadcast continued uninterupted.

