Rare snow leopard cub born in Kent following groundbreaking ultrasound

A rare snow leopard cub has been born at The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent, marking what conservationists are calling an “amazing achievement” in the effort to save this endangered species.

The female cub, affectionately nicknamed “Little Lady,” was born on May 10, following a groundbreaking ultrasound in April that confirmed mother Laila’s pregnancy.

Trainer Simon Jackaman, who spent months preparing Laila, said her calm and composed response defied expectations for such a famously shy species.

“Laila has had a special place in my heart for many years and to see her become a mum for the fourth time is truly heartwarming,” said Jackaman.

Little Lady is the newest addition to Laila’s growing family and the younger sister to three previous cubs.