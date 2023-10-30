Rebecca Loos said she would "rather not be here" as she appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday, 30 October, to speak about about David Beckham's new Netflix documentary.

The former personal assistant to the football star was embroiled in a celebrity scandal in 2004 after claiming she’d had an affair with Beckham while she was working for him and his wife Victoria.

The claims, which were dismissed by David at the time as “ludicrous”, were addressed in the documentary.

Ms Loos said: "I would rather not have had to talk about this again... [I've] left this behind me, moved very much on with my life."