Recycling border collie helps clear up rubbish during walks

A recycling border collie helps clear the streets of rubbish by collecting hundreds of plastic bottles during his daily walks.

Thirteen-year-old Scruff has been dubbed as the “eco dog” by Nuneaton locals who have been amazed by the “good boy.”

David Grant and his wife Yvonne Faulkner-Grant started carrying bags with them on their walks to bring to the recycling centre.

In the past year Scruff has retrieved more than 1,000 plastic bottles, Yvonne reckons.

“People have said he should be working for the council, and everybody loves it when they see him in the street,” David said.

