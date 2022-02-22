‘Revenge travel’ is the latest globetrotting trend, claims expert

Experts are predicting that ‘revenge travel’ is set to be the new big thing.

As the world recovers from the effects of lockdown and the shutdown of international tourism, experts have noticed trends which are starting to form this spring.

Travel expert Greg Tepper spoke to Fox 13 and described the emerging trend, ‘revenge travel’: “When people are getting back out there and the world is opening up, people are going a bit bigger”.

The news show host also added: “The world travel and tourism council predicts that travel will reach pre-pandemic levels.”

