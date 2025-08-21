Robbie Williams bans children from having phones, describing them as a ‘drug’

Robbie Williams has banned his children from having mobile phones, calling the devices “a drug” and a form of “abuse”.

Speaking to ITV on Wednesday (20 August), the former Take That singer said he will ensure his children remain without phones “as long as humanely possible”.

He said it’s “tough” if his children complain, adding that the internet for him as a 51-year-old is "corrosive".

“How can I give this drug to a 12-year-old? How can I give this drug to a seven-year-old? It’s abuse.”