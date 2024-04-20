Robert Irwin saved a tiny mouse from drowning in a hotel swimming pool in South Africa.

In a heartwarming video shared on his Instagram account, the 20-year-old conservationist pulled the creature to safety after it was struggling to keep its head above water.

He then helped the mouse dry off in a makeshift nest before letting him go.

Fans praised his quick-thinking actions in the comments, with some comparing him to his late father, Steve Irwin.

“Your father would be proud of you, keep up the great work!” one person wrote.

“This was beautiful to see,” another said.