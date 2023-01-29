‘Robot dog’ can tackle sand dunes at three metres per second in tech first

Scientists have created a new 'robot dog' that can navigate tough terrain, and even tackle sand dunes at three metres per second.

'RaiBo', who is the first of his kind, was created by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), and uses advanced neural networks to allow the dog to make judgements while on the move.

Developers hope the RaiBo will help pave the way for other robot creations that allow them to complete practical tasks in every circumstance.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.