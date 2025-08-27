How to get your child back into a better sleep routine ahead of new school year

A sleep expert has shared tips on how parents can help ease their child into a better sleep routine ahead of the new school year.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (26 August), Dr Sophie Bostock said that it is “very possible” to change a child’s body clock “if you’re consistent”.

Responding to a worried father who called in to discuss his 10-year-old’s poor sleep schedule, Dr Bostock said parents should “almost ignore bed time” and instead “just focus on getting them out of bed at the same time each day”.

She said eating breakfast and movement in the mornings are all “cues that send a big wake up message to the brain which starts the clock so they will start to feel more sleepy 16 hours later.”