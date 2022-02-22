School pupils in Reading are hoping to break the Guinness World Record for the largest sentence made from plastic bottles.

Children at St Edward’s Prep arranged 3,325 plastic bottles to spell out the words “there is only one Earth” on their playground.

Headmaster Jonathan Parsons said his pupils were keen to make a big “statement” about the climate crisis and the environment and now hope to enter the record books.

While their attempt is yet to be verified, it’s expected to surpass the previous record of 2650 bottles from August 2020.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.