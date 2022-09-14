Mesmerising video shows salmon attempt to ‘jump’ upstream with autumn approaching

Incredible footage shows a “salmon run” where fish battle upstream so they can spawn as autumn approaches.

Photographer David Tipling, 57, captured striking video between 30 August and 6 September during a trip to the Scottish Highlands.

The video shows Atlantic salmon leaping up the Falls of Shin, near the village of Lairg, making their way upstream to spawning grounds further up the river.

“They spawn in gravelly beds upstream and so they have to swim through obstacles like the waterfall to get to their spawning grounds in November to early December,” Mr Tipling said.

