Moment minke whale leaps from water off Scarborough coast in ‘unusual’ full breach

Footage captures the moment a minke whale leapt from the water off the coast of Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

The impressive video was captured by Stuart Baines and shared on the Scarborough Porpoise Facebook page.

“It’s unusual to see a minke whale full breach out of the sea,” Mr Baines told The Independent.

“Although I have seen them many times in the seas off Yorkshire this is the first time in 14 years studying them that I have seen this behaviour.”

While minke whales are known to be among the smallest species, they can grow to about 35 feet.