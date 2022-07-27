Monk seal attacks swimmer after chasing her on Hawaii beach

A nursing monk seal chased down and attacked a swimmer at a beach in Hawaii.

Shocking footage captures the moment the marine mammal lunges at the woman struggling in the water, close to the pup.

Witnesses can be heard shouting for her to “get out”, before a person on a kayak arrives to block the seal, allowing the victim to get back to shore.

According to a statement from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, the woman sustained lacerations to her face, back and arms during the ordeal.

