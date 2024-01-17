Seal with plastic ring stuck around neck for six years finally freed

A seal that suffered with a plastic ring stuck around its neck for six years has finally been freed in Cornwall.

The adult male grey seal, nicknamed “Commuter”, has been tracked by Seal Research Trust volunteers since 2017.

Until now, he has not been able to be rescued as he was in inaccessible locations.

Commuter finally had the ring - a paint tin seal - cut off, and it had not cut in as deeply as initially feared after he was caught by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) on Sunday (14 January).