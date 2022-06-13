Video shows how seals use their whiskers to hunt

Researchers have uncovered the mystery of exactly how seals use their whiskers to hunt.

A team comprised of researchers from several institutions including the University of Tokyo, the University of California, and the University of Exeter, used hidden cameras to get a glimpse into the lives of the marine creatures.

As no light penetrates the depths of which deep-diving seals hunt, the seals capture moving prey by sensing the water movement with their whiskers extended ahead of their mouth.

