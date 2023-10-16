Brother and sister help shark found washed up on beach near Blackpool

Siblings have shared footage of the moment they found a living shark washed up on a beach near Blackpool.

Samantha, 20, and Jared Farr, 18, were walking on Cleveleys beach near Blackpool, when they spotted a catshark.

Samantha said: “We were only walking for a few minutes when I saw the catshark but we thought it was dead at first because it was stranded.

“We moved the sand a little bit to see if it would open its eyes and then it started squishing its tail.

“We both then tried to move the water and the tide started suddenly coming in quite rapidly.

“As soon as the tide came in, it started flapping around and swam away.