‘Exceptionally rare’ 96-million-year-old shark fossil set for auction

An extremely rare 96-million-year-old fossil of a reef shark is set to be auctioned.

The Cretaceous-era fossil, measuring just 81cm in length, represents a rare intact specimen showcasing the spine, fins, and tail with remarkable clarity.

Discovered in Haqel, Lebanon, the specimen originates from the private collection of a British company executive.

It has been scrutinised by the University of Manchester and is accompanied by a letter from a distinguished British naturalist, who described it as a “spectacular fossil”.

The fish is extinct but has links to the modern-day dogfish Triakis, and the fossil is expected to generate bids from £20,000 to £30,000 when it goes up for auction on 5 March.