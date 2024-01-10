Simon Calder explains what to do if you receive a foreign toll charge for driving

The Independent travel correspondent Simon Calder has explained what steps you should take if you are contacted by a firm asking you to pay a toll charge for driving abroad.

Calder appeared on Wednesday's (10 January) episode of The One Show after viewer Andrew said he had been chased by a collection company since 2020 for a fee in Portugal, but says he wasn't in the country at the time.

"If you say yeah, that's a picture of my car, I was driving it... You pay via Vialivre, the toll company in Portugal," Calder explained.