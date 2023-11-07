Euclid space telescope releases first full-colour images of cosmos

Mysteries of the “dark universe” have been revealed by the first full-colour images from the European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope, it was announced on Tuesday (7 November).

Euclid is studying the secrets of dark matter and dark energy - hidden forces thought to make up 95 per cent of the universe.

Five images were released - two show parts of our own galaxy, including a detailed view of the Horsehead Nebula, part of the constellation Orion.

One of the images is a snapshot of the Perseus cluster of around 1,000 galaxies and more than 100,000 additional galaxies further in the background.