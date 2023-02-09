Jupiter has almost 100 moons, new discovery finds

Jupiter has surpassed Saturn with the record for the planet with the most moons in our solar system.

The gas giant has a total of 92 confirmed moons, according to new observations by astronomers.

Scott Sheppard, of the Carnegie Institution for Science, and his team used the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii in September 2021 and the Dark Energy Camera on the Blanco telescope in in Chile in August 2022 to find the satellites.

It took a year for the team to confirm that the discoveries were moons.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.