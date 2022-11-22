Nasa’s Orion spacecraft films closest Moon fly-by in 50 years

Nasa’s Orion spacecraft has captured stunning footage of the closets fly-by of the moon in 50 years, since the Apollo programme.

This video shows the stunning scene as the Earth set from the far side of the moon on the sixth day of the Artemis I mission.

The space agency said the craft was preparing for the Outbound Powered Flyby manoeuvre which would bring it within 80 miles of the lunar surface.

Orion will splash down on 11 December after the completion of its lunar exploration mission.

