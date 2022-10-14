A Martian moon was captured passing in front of Jupiter and its moons, creating an eclipse from more than 450 million miles away.

The European Space Agency shared the footage on social media, made from a series of 80 still images taken in February of Deimos, the smallest of the two moons of Mars, passing the planet and its four moons.

Jupiter’s Moons Europa and Ganymede are on the left, while Io and Callisto are on the right.

