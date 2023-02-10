Scientists intend to put ‘traffic light’ system in space for satellites

Scientists intend to put a traffic light system in space to prevent collisions between satellites.

The US government has recruited a company to help set up the traffic management system.

It will track the movements of satellites and tip-off operators when they are on a collision course with one another or space junk.

Scientists are able to remotely move the satellite routes.

Around 8,000 satellites currently orbit Earth, but at least 33,000 are expected to be in orbit within the next 10 years.

