Little girl trials new prosthetic arm helping her surf

An eight-year-old girl became one of the first in the world to trial a new prosthetic arm that is designed to help people surf.

Joanie Melady wore the supporting mechanism, described as being the first of its kind, as she caught some waves in Bristol.

The innovation is intended to help those with upper body limb differences to “pop-up” on their board.

This footage captures the moment Melady smiles as she rides waves toward the shore.

