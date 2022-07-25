Stacey Solomon thanks fans for well wishes ahead of wedding to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has thanked her fans for their kind words ahead of her marriage to partner Joe Swash.

The couple met in 2010, when Ms Solomon won I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! before getting engaged in December 2020.

“Thank you for your beautiful messages and the kindest well wishes.

“I’m going to say goodbye to my phone...and make sure I take in every moment,” Ms Solomon wrote.

A source close to the couple told Mail Online that the wedding was held at the pair’s home in Essex.

