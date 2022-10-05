Angelina Jolie details abuse allegations against Brad Pitt in countersuit

Angelina Jolie has detailed abuse allegations against her ex-husband Brad Pitt in a countersuit filed against the actor as part of an ongoing legal battle over a French winery.

Ms Jolie has alleged that Mr Pitt physically and emotionally abused her and two of their children during a flight in 2016, claiming he “choked one of the children and struck another in the face.”

Lawyers for Ms Jolie claimed negotiations to sell her share of the winery broke down after she was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement that would prevent her from voicing the allegations outside court.

