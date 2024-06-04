Nigel Farage makes milkshake joke after Clacton incident

Nigel Farage joked about having a milkshake thrown on him during a campaign stop in Clacton-on-Sea on Tuesday, 4 June.

Images appeared to show a young woman dousing the Reform UK leader with a McDonald’s banana milkshake as he left the Moon and Starfish pub in the Essex seaside town.

Mr Farage was previously the target of a “milkshaking” incident in 2019 when his party was known as the Brexit Party.

He appeared to reference “Milkshake” by Kelis in a video posted after Tuesday’s campaigning.