Ravens fans scream at Taylor Swift for ‘ruining football’ at Chiefs game

Baltimore Ravens fans screamed “You’re ruining football” at Taylor Swift as the singer attended the AFC Championship game on Sunday (28 January) in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The Midnights musician, 34, was heckled as she walked through the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Swift and the Kansas City tight end embraced on the field after a victory for the Chiefs over the Ravens.

She did not appear to react to the shouts, as she smiled and waved to fans while hand-in-hand with Brittany Mahomes.