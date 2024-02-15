Jason Kelce opens up on ‘overwhelming’ Super Bowl experience with Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce has opened up on how he found his Super Bowl experience sharing a suite with Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce's brother sat alongside the pop star, who is dating his sibling, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (11 February).

On the brothers' New Heights podcast on Wednesday, Jason said he came to understand how "overwhelming" Swift's life may be.

'I think it was my first understanding of some of the things that she has to deal with," he said.