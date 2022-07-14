Supermoon glows in night skies across the world

A spectacular supermoon dazzled night skies around the world on Wednesday night (13 July).

The “buck moon” is believed to be the largest and brightest supermoon of 2022.

Stunning images showed the huge moon rising above a castle in Milan, above a statue in Baghdad, and over ships in the Mediterranean sea.

It’s the second supermoon of the year, following the “strawberry moon” back in June.

The moon appeared to be larger than usual as it was closer to the Earth.

