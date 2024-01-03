Couple change restaurant menu to surprise family with pregnancy

A couple surprised their friends with their pregnancy announcement by changing their menus at a restaurant.

Nicole Runyan, from San Diego, California, and her husband Jay decided to come up with a creative way to tell their loved ones the good news after finding out they were expecting last year.

They changed the names of items on the menus their friends read as they dined at restaurants.

"Took some time but every one of them were pretty funny," Runyan said on TikTok.

"How are we supposed to know what we're eating?" an unsuspecting group member asks before they realise what has happened.