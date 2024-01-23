Adorable moment Jason Kelce helps young fan send message to Taylor Swift

Footage shows the adorable moment Jason Kelce helped a young fan get Taylor Swift’s attention at Sunday’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift was once again in attendance to cheer on Travis Kelce, but it was his brother Jason who stole the show at Highmark Stadium.

Fans watched on as the former Philadelphia Eagles center ripped off his shirt and chugged beers, before jumping out of the suite after the game to help a young fan.

Having spotted the girl trying to get the attention of Swift, Kelce is seen lifting her up and carrying her towards the entrance to the suite, saying: “We’re going to show this to Taylor, alright?”