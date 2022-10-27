A woman who claims she went to high school with Taylor Swift has revealed that most of her peers “hated her”.

Jessica McLane, who attended Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, says other students would spread rumours about how the icon got her start in music, saying she bought her fame.

“Also, the guys she was writing these songs about, they were still in school... and now they have a hit song about them talking about what a s****y boyfriend they are,” she added.

McLane also told a story about “petty” Swift inviting her entire class to the CMAs.

