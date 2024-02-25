Tesla’s Optimus robot takes stroll around lab in new video shared by Elon Musk

Tesla has shared a new clip of the Optimus robot, showing off how smoothly the humanoid bot can walk around.

The 80-second video, which has already been viewed more than two million times in less than 24 hours, was captioned: “Getting my daily steps in”.

Elon Musk also shared the footage with his 173 million X followers.

“Optimus strolling around the lab,” he wrote.

The new video has drawn plenty of attention on social media.

“We live in amazing times,” one person wrote.

“I want to see it moonwalk,” another joked.