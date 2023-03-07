Alligator stolen as baby 20 years ago returned to Texas zoo

An eight-foot alligator stolen as an egg from a Texas zoo and kept as a pet 20 years ago has been returned to the zoo.

Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo said that they believe the huge creature was taken by a person who had been a volunteer.

Officials discovered the animal in a woman's garden while investigating possible hunting without a landowner's permission.

Footage from Texas Game Wardens shows officials relocating the reptile, named Tewa, to her former home.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.