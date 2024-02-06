Huge python slithers across busy road as police forced to direct traffic

Police were forced to divert traffic as they caught a python slithering across a busy road in Thailand.

CCTV footage shows officers redirecting cars and bikes as they worked to retrieve the snake, slowly moving across the tarmac in Narathiwat province.

Police lured the reptile into a rubbish bin and later freed it into the wild.

The reticulated python is found throughout Southeast Asia, where they live in forests, swamps, canals and even in cities, causing them to come into conflict with humans.

One of the world’s largest species of snake, they can eat humans, cats, dogs and rats.