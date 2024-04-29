Watch: 13ft python that ate cat before clogging water pipe removed by snake catchers

Snake catchers removed a massive python that ate a pet cat before getting stuck in a drain.

Volunteers were called to a house north of Bangkok, Thailand, where the 13ft-long serpent was discovered obstructing the drainage on Thursday 25 April.

They hammered a hole in the pavement and dragged the snake out onto the street.

Its belly was swollen from eating a neighbourhood cat.

A local, Kamol Kamonphan, said he discovered the python after he was asked to check the drain because the water was not flowing.

The python was later released uninjured into its natural habitat.